Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Kandy

A fire has erupted in a five-storey building consisting of a shopping complex located in Yatinuwara Veediya in Kandy.

The incident had taken place at around 7.20 a.m. this morning (08), Ada Derana reporter stated.

Four persons from the same family including two children, who had been residing in the upper storey in the building, were rescued by the police and residents of the area.

Reportedly, the two parents, who sustained minor burn injuries, have been admitted to the Kandy General Hospital.

The fire has been doused in a joint effort by the fire brigade, the police and the residents of the area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be uncovered and Kandy Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.