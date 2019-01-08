Police find motorbike allegedly used in Angoda shooting

January 8, 2019   12:05 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A motorcycle with a fake number plate, suspected to be linked to the shooting incident at Angoda Junction last night (07), has been found abandoned in Kohilawatte area.

Wellampitiya police had found the motorbike, abandoned nearby a dock near the Kelani River, last night.

Police is conducting extensive investigations to determine whether this motorbike is related to the shooting incident at Angoda Junction which killed a 22 year old youth.

A person was killed in a shooting incident at the Angoda Junction at around 7.35 pm last evening, stated the Police Media Spokesperson. Reportedly, two unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a motorcycle had committed the crime.

The 22 year old victim from Kelanimulla, Angoda had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Colombo National Hospital.

Mulleriyawa police is conducting further investigation on the matter.

