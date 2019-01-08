Police arrests youth with Kerala Cannabis

January 8, 2019   12:32 pm

A person has been arrested at Magammana area this morning (08) over the possession of Kerala Cannabis, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The arrest made based on a tip-off received by the police, has led to the discovery of 600 g of Kerala Cannabis on the suspect.

Reportedly, the worth of the seized Cannabis is estimated to be nearly Rs 160,000.

The arrested suspect is a 27 year old young man and he will be presented before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court, today (08).

