Sirisena or Gotabaya will contest presidential polls under broad alliance - Dilan

Sirisena or Gotabaya will contest presidential polls under broad alliance - Dilan

January 8, 2019   01:00 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

President Maithripala Sirisena or former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will contest in the upcoming Presidential Election under a broad alliance, says UPFA Parliamentarian Dilan Perera.

He stated this speaking to the media following the UPFA party members’ meeting, held at the Parliament Complex last evening (07) with the patronage of President Sirisena.

MP Dilan Perera said that their party would secure governmental power at the first opportunity they encounter.

The UPFA is ready to take over the governmental power through an election or before, the Parliamentarian further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories