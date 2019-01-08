Sirisena or Gotabaya will contest presidential polls under broad alliance - Dilan

President Maithripala Sirisena or former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will contest in the upcoming Presidential Election under a broad alliance, says UPFA Parliamentarian Dilan Perera.

He stated this speaking to the media following the UPFA party members’ meeting, held at the Parliament Complex last evening (07) with the patronage of President Sirisena.

MP Dilan Perera said that their party would secure governmental power at the first opportunity they encounter.

The UPFA is ready to take over the governmental power through an election or before, the Parliamentarian further said.