Shantha Bandara sworn in as UPFA member

January 8, 2019   01:18 pm

MP Shantha Bandara has been sworn in a member of the United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) before the Deputy Speaker a short while ago. 

MP Shantha Bandara was gazetted as a UPFA MP , last evening (07), to fill in the parliamentary seat left vacant by the resignation of former MP M. L. A. M. Hizbullah.

Hizbullah was recently appointed as the new governor of the Eastern Province and accordingly, prior to the appointment he had handed over his resignation from his post as a Member of Parliament.

