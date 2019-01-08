A Presidential election would come first - Sujeewa

Minister of Science, Technology and Research Sujeewa Senasinghe says that a Presidential election will be held before a provincial election.

The Minister says that a provincial election can be held first if the provincial council system is sorted out. When inquired of UNP’s preference for holding Provincial elections, he said that they prefer either way; however, that it should be discussed with all parties in the parliament.

When a journalist posed a question on forming an alliance with the President for the rest of the term, Senasinghe said that they have suggested it but these unions do not last long and that he warned them of this at the inception. It might’ve happened had Sarath Fonseka had come to power as well, he added.

Minister further said that he is of the view that the leader of the party in power should become the President.