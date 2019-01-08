Mother of two hacked to death in Lunugamvehera

Mother of two hacked to death in Lunugamvehera

January 8, 2019   03:26 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A woman has been hacked to death in Padawgama area, Lunugamvehera.

Reportedly, a woman had been found lying on the road with severe cut wounds, however, she had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Kunugamvehera Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old mother of two, who had been residing in Padawgama area.

Due to a personal dispute that had occurred with her husband, the deceased had been living at her parents’ residence for several months prior to the incident, along with the two children, the police said.

She had also lodged a complaint at the police, stating that her husband has been neglecting the children.

The police suspect that the murder was carried out by the husband of the deceased.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at Lunugamvehera Hospital.

Lunugamvehera Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories