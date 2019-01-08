Mother of two hacked to death in Lunugamvehera

A woman has been hacked to death in Padawgama area, Lunugamvehera.

Reportedly, a woman had been found lying on the road with severe cut wounds, however, she had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Kunugamvehera Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old mother of two, who had been residing in Padawgama area.

Due to a personal dispute that had occurred with her husband, the deceased had been living at her parents’ residence for several months prior to the incident, along with the two children, the police said.

She had also lodged a complaint at the police, stating that her husband has been neglecting the children.

The police suspect that the murder was carried out by the husband of the deceased.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at Lunugamvehera Hospital.

Lunugamvehera Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.