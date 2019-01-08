Govt to decide on scholarship exam while focusing on child psychology

January 8, 2019   04:49 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that it is necessary to make a decision regarding the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination with a special focus on child psychology.

He made stated this at the Scholarship Exam review committee meeting held today (08).

Highlighting that steps should be taken to prevent unnecessary stress on children due to exams, Education Minister pointed that the contribution of child psychologists, sociologists, and educators are needed for this task.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of providing scholarships and schools for students from low-income families.

The review committee comprised of Education Ministry officials including the Secretary to the Ministry, officials of National Child Protection Authority, specialist and pediatric doctors, university lecturers, Educators, officials of the National Institute of Education and commissioners of examinations.

