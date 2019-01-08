Six arrested over excavating for artifacts

-

Six individuals, who had been excavating for artifacts nearby a House in Moragane, Narammala, have been arrested by Narammala Police.

Police have apprehended tools used for excavation during the arrest made on a tip-off received by the Narammala Police.

Reportedly, the arrested suspects, aged between 25 to 73 years, are residents of Gampaha, Kadahera and Katupotha areas.

The six suspects will be presented before the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court, today (08).

Narammala Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.