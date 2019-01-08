Three killed in collision involving Army truck
Three persons have died in a motor accident that took place in Palai, Kilinochchi this evening (08).
The police said that the accident was caused by a collision between a truck belonging to the Army and a three-wheeler.
The deceased persons, who had been travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident, have succumbed to injuries on the spot, according to the police.
Palai Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.