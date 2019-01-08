Speaker behaving in biased manner again - Lakshman Yapa

January 8, 2019   10:17 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Speaker has behaved in a biased manner once again during the meeting of the party leaders held at the Parliament recently, says UPFA Parliamentarian Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena.

He stated this addressing a press conference held in Colombo today (08).

Commenting further in this regard, MP Abeywardena said, “The person, who had suggested to hold the elections under the mixed electoral system immediately when the 19th Amendment was passed, has now forgotten about it and proposed the party leaders to expedite the abolition of Executive Presidency.”

He stated that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in a hurry, promising to bring forth the 20th Amendment soon, however, this has not been done yet.

MP Abeywardena said that the UNP is trying to abolish the Executive Presidency to strengthen the premiership as they are unable to assume power in the presidency.

