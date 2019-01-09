Four Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

January 8, 2019   10:56 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 04 Indian fishermen fishing trawler, for engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The four fishermen were held yesterday (07) in northern seas, off the Delft Island, the Navy stated.

The apprehended fishermen had been brought to the naval base SLNS ‘Elara’ this morning (08).

They were produced for a medical test before being handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward legal action.

