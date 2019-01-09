Executive Presidency unsuitable for Sri Lanka - Ravi

Executive Presidency unsuitable for Sri Lanka - Ravi

January 8, 2019   11:42 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Minister Ravi Karunanayake says that, as a disciple of late Minister Lalith Athulathmudali, he still continues the struggle against the Executive Presidency too date.

The Minister further said that Executive Presidency is unsuitable for Sri Lanka.

He made these comments addressing an event held this morning (08) to recompense the Sinhala and Muslim families who were victimized by the violent incident that took place in Digana in March 2018.

Responding to the queries by media persons, the Minister said that political party that holds the majority in the Parliament can work as an alliance with another party.

Accordingly, the UNP will serve as a coalition government, Minister Karunanayake further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories