Two arrested over Rs 3.5 mn extortion attempt

The Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit has arrested two persons for attempting to extort Rs 3.5 million by threatening over the phone.

DIG in charge of the Western Province had received a complaint regarding an attempt to extort money from a person residing in Homagama area.

Accordingly, Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit had launched an investigation and managed to apprehend two persons in connection with the incident, along with a mobile phone.

The arrestees are revealed to be 27-year-old from Korathota and a 31-year-old from Kaduwela area.

The suspects are to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today.

Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit is conducting further investigations into the incident.