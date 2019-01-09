CAA files cases against 49 errant traders

CAA files cases against 49 errant traders

January 9, 2019   10:36 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Consumer Affairs Authority has earned Rs 189,500 from the fines imposed on the errant traders during the raids carried out by the authority from the 30th December 2018 to 5th January this year.

Accordingly, forty-nine cases have been filed in relation with 21 raids, the Consumer Affairs stated.

Reportedly, for the year 2018, the authority has incurred over Rs 88.8 million from the fines imposed on errant traders seized during the raids and filed 21,254 cases for 21,188 raids.

