Two caught attempting to extort Rs 3.5 mn via phone calls

Mirihana Special Crimes Unit has managed to arrest two individuals who had attempted to extort Rs 3.5 million by via threatening telephone calls.

A complaint has been lodged with the Western Province-South DIG regarding an attempt to extort a ransom of Rs 3.5 million from a resident in Homagama area.



Accordingly, the Mirihana Special Crimes Unit had conducted investigations and arrested two individuals behind the act at Kaduwela and Homagama, yesterday (08). Along with the suspects, a mobile phone in the act has also been apprehended by the police officials.

The arrested individuals are residents of Kaduwela and Homagama, aged 27 and 31.

The two suspects will be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, today (09).

Mirihana Special Crimes Unit is conducting further investigations on the matter.