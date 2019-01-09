Development project in Sinharaja posing environmental risks?

January 9, 2019   11:33 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A large-scale deforestation activity is being carried out under the pretext of the development of Lankagama-Kekuna Ella road belonging to the Sinharaja Rainforest, says the national organizer of Centre for Environmental and Nature Studies, Wekadawala Rahula Thero.

This development project poses a risk of dividing the Sinharaja Rainforest, Rahula Thero emphasized.

Responding to the questions raised by Ada Derana in this regard, Forest Conservator of Environment Conservation and Management division of Department of Forest Conservation Mahinda Seneviratne stated that developing the Lankagama-Kekuna Ella road does not pose any threat to the environment.

