Open warrant re-issued against Jaliya

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has re-issued an open warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya.

Wickramasuriya has been charged with allegedly accepting a commission of US$ 332,000 following a contract awarded to refurbish the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC while serving as the Ambassador to the US, under the previous government.

The court had issues open warrants on a number of previous occasions against the former diplomat, who has been absconding since being allowed to travel abroad in July 2017.