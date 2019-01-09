Open warrant re-issued against Jaliya

January 9, 2019   11:36 am

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has re-issued an open warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya.

Wickramasuriya has been charged with allegedly accepting a commission of US$ 332,000 following a contract awarded to refurbish the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC while serving as the Ambassador to the US, under the previous government.

The court had issues open warrants on a number of previous occasions against the former diplomat, who has been absconding since being allowed to travel abroad in July 2017.

 

