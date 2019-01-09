Out-of-control tractor falls off cliff, injuring woman and child

A video clip of an accident caused by a hand-tractor veering out of the driver’s control has been circulating in the social media recently.

A CCTV camera had caught the relevant tractor, carrying six persons including a woman and a child, traveling along the Metiatta bend in Hingurakanda-Katuwana area, when the driver loses control of the tractor handle.

As a result, the tractor had made circles around the spot in high speed while its passengers still on it.

The driver and another person had jumped off the tractor and had attempted, unsuccessfully, to stop the out of control vehicle.

Subsequently, two other males on the tractor manage to jump off the vehicle before it veers off the road and falls down a slope.

The woman and the child, sustaining injuries from the incident, had been hospitalized; the child had suffered head injuries while the woman had sustained only minor scrapes.

Reportedly, the accident has caused severe damages to the hand-tractor.