Three persons have been arrested in Wellampitiya, Modara and Thebuwana areas for the possession of heroin.

One arrestee, aged 21 years, was taken into custody along with 10g 120 in Kotikawatta area, Wellampitiya.

The other two suspects, aged 51 and 20 years, were apprehended along with 10 g 200 mg and 02g of heroin, respectively.

They were arrested in Pannananda Junction area in Modara and in Nebada, Thebuwana.