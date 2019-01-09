Cattle-owner killed by poachers trap

January 9, 2019   12:36 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been killed, last evening (08), by getting caught in a poacher’s trap in Kuttikulama area in Galenbindunuwewa-Anuradhapura.

A cattle-owner who had entered the Ruwewa reserve in search of his cattle had gotten caught in the trap set up for animals, in this manner.

Sustaining critical injuries, he had been admitted to the Anuradhapura teaching hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased had been 49 years old, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Investigations are being carried out with regard to the incident.

