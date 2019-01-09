Three new Supreme Court justices sworn in

Three new Supreme Court justices sworn in

January 9, 2019   01:15 pm

-

Three Supreme Court Justices and one Court of Appeal judge have been sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena, today (09).

Chairman of the Court of Appeal Preethi Padman Surasena and Appeal Court judges S. Thurairaja and E.A.G.R Amarasekara have taken oath as Supreme Court Justices while Judge K. P. Fernando has been appointed as a Court of Appeal judge.

The swearing in ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat was also attended by Presidential Secretariat Udaya R. Seneviratne.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories