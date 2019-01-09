Three new Supreme Court justices sworn in

-

Three Supreme Court Justices and one Court of Appeal judge have been sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena, today (09).

Chairman of the Court of Appeal Preethi Padman Surasena and Appeal Court judges S. Thurairaja and E.A.G.R Amarasekara have taken oath as Supreme Court Justices while Judge K. P. Fernando has been appointed as a Court of Appeal judge.

The swearing in ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat was also attended by Presidential Secretariat Udaya R. Seneviratne.