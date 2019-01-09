Wigneswaran approves new Northern Governor

January 9, 2019   04:07 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former Northern Province Chief Minister C. V. Wigneswaran says that he is pleased with the appointment of Suren Ragawan as the new Governor of the Northern Province.

Wigneswaran said that he is glad that as this the first time the Northern Province has received a Tamil person as the Governor.

A Tamil person has an understanding of the issues of the Tamil community and it is important to think as a Tamil when working with Tamil people’s issues, he pointed out.

He also thanked the President for appointing a Tamil person to the post of Governor of Northern Province for the first time.

He further said that he believes Ragawan will work with an understanding of the issues of the Tamil community.

