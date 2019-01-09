Twelfth suspect of case on abduction of youths in 2008 identified

Twelfth suspect of case on abduction of youths in 2008 identified

January 9, 2019   05:11 pm

-

The 12th suspect of the case on the kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009 has been identified at an identification parade.

The identification parade was called before the Acting Fort Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage, today (09).

The suspect has been identified by the mother and the sister of a disappeared youth.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered the suspect to be produced for another identification parade on the 23rd of January.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories