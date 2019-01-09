Twelfth suspect of case on abduction of youths in 2008 identified

-

The 12th suspect of the case on the kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009 has been identified at an identification parade.

The identification parade was called before the Acting Fort Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage, today (09).

The suspect has been identified by the mother and the sister of a disappeared youth.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered the suspect to be produced for another identification parade on the 23rd of January.