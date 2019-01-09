Keerthi Tennakoon appointed Southern Province Governor

-

Newly appointed Uva Province Governor Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon has been appointed as the Governor of the Southern Province.

Meanwhile the current Southern Province Governor Marshal Perera has been appointed as the new Governor of the Uva Province.

President Maithripala Sirisena had appointed Marshal Perera as Southern Province Governor in April last year while former executive director of Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) R. Keerthi Tennakoon was appointed as Uva Governor just two days ago (Jan. 7).