Suspect arrested in connection with multiple shootings

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple organized crimes committed in the country in the recent past.

Following a tip-off received by the CCD, the suspect was taken into custody on January 03, along with 5g 340mg of heroin. The arrest was made during a raid carried out in Beththarama area, Maligawatta.

The suspect was produced before Maligawatta Magistrate’s Court and further investigations were carried out for over 7 days under detention orders.

The arrestee has been identified as a 28-year-old by the name of Bamunuarachchige Duminda alias Mohamed Salman Rilwan, residing in Grand Pass area. He is also reportedly known as “Pappa”.

Police investigations have managed to uncover a number of crimes carried out by the suspect.

Accordingly, it was revealed that he had been in connection with murdering two individuals via gunfire, injuring two persons and aiding the suspects on the 8th of July 2018.

On August 26 of the same year, the suspect had aided the suspects in the shooting and killing of two individuals.