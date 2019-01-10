Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home

-

Eight Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing into the territorial waters of the island nation in August reached Thoothukudi on Wednesday after being released by the Sri Lankan government.

Sixteen fishermen from Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts reached Chennai on a flight from Colombo around 8.30 a.m. They were received by Fisheries department officials and Thoothukudi Country Boats Association members, including S.J. Gayes, R. Raj and Rajabose Reegan.

The eight fishermen – C. Anthony, A. Rubinson, N. Wilfred, M. Vijay, J. Ramesh, P. Esakkimuthu, M. Korthamuniyan and S. Arockiam – who had set sail on a fibre boat from here on August 18, were sentenced for three months in jail and slapped with a fine of LKR 60 lakh by a Puttalam court. They were then lodged in Negombo prison, before being released by the Sri Lankan government on December 24 as a goodwill gesture.

After their release, they were kept in a camp for about 15 days for completing formalities.

The fibre boat, belonging to V. Bhagyam of Threspuram, which was seized by the Sri Lankan authorities, is expected to be returned soon.

Source: The Hindu

-Agencies