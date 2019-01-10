Youth arrested with Heroin in Badulla

January 10, 2019   10:00 am

A 25-year-old suspect has been handed over to the Badulla Police Station over the possession of 02 g 415 mg of heroin, last afternoon (09).

Badulla Police said that the suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the Badulla Divisional Narcotics Unit based on information received by them, at Keppetipola Mawatha in Badulla.

The arrested suspect, Haritha Prabath Dissanayake (25), a resident of Badulla, will be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today (10).

Badulla Police is conducting further investigations.

