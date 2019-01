Need Presidential powers that can control PM – Vasudeva - United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara says that a Provincial Council election should be held soon. He mentioned this attending a press conference held in Colombo. According to Nanayakkara, the incumbent government is not strong. The MP further said that there is a need for Presidential powers that can control the Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.