Navy finds over 184 kg Kerala Cannabis in Vankalai

A group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command nabbed a person over the possession of Kerala Cannabis, this morning (10).

The Sri Lanka Navy stated that 184 kg 200 g of Kerala cannabis was found on the suspect.

The arrest was made at a raid conducted on the beach area of Vankalai based on information received by the Navy.

The apprehended person and the stock of cannabis have been handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.