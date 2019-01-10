SLFP common candidate is President Sirisena  Nimal Siripala

-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says that they will name President Maithripala Sirisena as their candidate for the upcoming Presidential election.

MP Nimal Siripala de Silva stated this attending an SLFP press conference, held today (10).

He says that this year is a year of elections and the party’s nomination for the common candidate at the presidential vote is President Sirisena. This will only be decided on the night before the nominations are handed over, he added.

Silva pointed out that the Presidential election should be held before the 08th of January in 2020 and by the end of October this year, nominations should be called for this.