Army did not use chemical weapons in civil war - State Defense Min

State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene refutes the allegations of MP Sritharan that the Sri Lanka Army used chemical weapons during the civil war.

TNA MP S. Sritharan, addressing the parliament yesterday (09), stated that there is evidence on the use of chemical weapons by the Sri Lankan Army during the civil war. According to Sritharan, this has been confirmed by many satellite pictures taken by foreign countries.

He says that this is also evident from the DNA samples of the human skeletal remains found in many areas. Chemicals have been used in Vellamullivaikkal, Anandapuram and Pudukudirippu areas; the children n the area suffer from asthma and paralysis and babies are born with birth defects, Srithana said. Even doctors say the reason for these is chemical weapons, he added.

Refuting these allegations, State Minister of Defense stated that there is no evidence of such acts as per MP Sritharan’s allegations.

Wijewardene further said that he is disappointed about MP Sritharan making such false allegations for mere political advantage during a time when all ethnicities are working to live in harmony.