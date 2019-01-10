Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

-

Lanka IOC has also reduced the prices of its Fuels with effect from midnight today (10), in line with the price reduction announced by state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Lanka IOC has reduced the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) and Petrol by Rs. 2 per liter and Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4) by Rs. 3 per liter.

Accordingly, the price per liter of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) is Rs 99 while Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4) is Rs 118.

The revised price of Lanka Petrol 92 Octane (LP92) per liter is Rs 131 and the price of Xtra Premium 95 (Euro 4) ids reduced to Rs 150.

The government today said a decision was taken to cut CPC fuel prices with effect from midnight today (10).