Constitutional Assembly to meet today

January 11, 2019   08:32 am

The Constitutional Assembly is scheduled to assemble at the Parliament Complex this morning (11).

During yesterday’s parliamentary session, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri announced that the Constitutional Assembly would meet from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is set to convene at 1.30 p.m. this afternoon.

Accordingly, the panel of experts appointed to advise the Steering Committee of the Constitutional Assembly will submit its report to the Parliament today.

This panel of experts was appointed to advise the Steering Committee on preparing a Draft Constitutional Proposal.

The report of the panel of the experts has, reportedly, taken into consideration the viewpoints held by each political party on drafting a new Constitution.

