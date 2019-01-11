Showers expected to enhance from today

-

The showery condition is expected to enhance from today (particularly during 11th to 13th January) in Eastern, Uva, Central, Southern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, according to Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls of about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western and Eastern provinces and in Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa, the Met. Department stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.