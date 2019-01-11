Muzammil to be appointed CEA Chairman?

-

The Propaganda Secretary of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Mohamed Muzammil is likely to be appointed as the new Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority (CEA), political sources told Ada Derana.

The position is currently held by senior public servant in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, Chandrarathna Pallegama, who was appointed as CEA Chairman on March 23, 2018.

Meanwhile President Maithripala Sirisena had yesterday appointed former Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray as the new Chairperson of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority.

Former Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province Niluka Ekanayake was appointed the Chairperson of the State Timber Corporation.