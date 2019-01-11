Hartal against Eastern Governor Hizbullah

January 11, 2019   01:42 pm

A hartal campaign has been launched in Battocaloa this morning (11) against the decision to appoint former minister M. L. A. M. Hizbullah as the new Governor of the Eastern Province.

The campaign had been proposed by the Eastern People’s Society while posters regarding the hartal have reportedly been displayed in various parts of the town.

The posters request the President to remove Hizbullah from the post of Eastern Province Governor.

Ada Derana reporter said that a majority of the shops and places of business had remained closed since this morning, in support of the campaign.

 

