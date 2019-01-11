Wimal ordered to pay Rs 10 million in compensation to Tilvin

-

MP Wimal Weerawansa has been ordered by the Colombo Commercial High Court to pay Rs 10 million in compensation to JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva.

The court today delivered its verdict in the petition filed by Silva accusing Weerawansa of violating Intellectual Property Rights through the publishing of his book titled ‘Naththa Wenuwata Aththa’.

Tilvin Silva had alleged that the book published by former JVP member Wimal Weerawansa had included certain ideas and proposals presented by him to the executive committee of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), during the time when the latter was still a member of the party.

Delivering its verdict, the Colombo Commercial High Court stated that the true rights of the book ‘Naththa Wenuwata Aththa’ should be granted to Tilvin Silva and not Wimal Weerawansa.

Therefore the Commercial High Court Judge Ruwan Fernando ordered UPFA MP Wimal Weerawansa to pay Rs 10 million in compensation to Tilvin Silva.

The petitioner’s had previously sought a permanent injunction, preventing the book being printed, published and distributed on the basis that it contained internal documents of the Central Committee of the JVP, that were protected under Intellectual Property Rights.