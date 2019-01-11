Finance Minister meets Chinese Ambassador

-

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera met with the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan and the delegation at the Treasury today.

The minister apprised the Chinese Ambassador about the Sri Lankan Government’s plan to re-engage with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and thanked the Chinese Government for their continued support extended to Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan reiterated his country’s support to the development of the Sri Lankan economy and pledged their support in Sri Lanka’s efforts to re-engage the IMF in a sustainable manner, finance ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Treasury Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Finance & Mass Media Mr. Mano Tittawella and other senior Finance Ministry officials.