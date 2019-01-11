Thunderstorms expected several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rain are likely to occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces during next few hours.

Fairly heavy rainfall (about 75 mm) can be expected at some places, it said issuing a warning for severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers, the department said.

Meanwhile the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota is expected to be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.