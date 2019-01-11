-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tabled the report prepared by the Panel of Experts for the Steering Committee and representations made by political parties on drafting a new constitution, at the Constitutional Assembly today (11).

Wickremesinghe, who is also the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Constitutional Assembly, presenting the Expert Panel report assured that there is no plan to divide the country.

The report is based on the Interim Report, six Sub Committee Reports, the Report of the ad hoc Sub Committee set up by the Steering Committee to look into the relationship between the Parliament and the Provincial Councils.

The Chapters on Fundamental Rights and Freedom, Language Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the report are those proposed by the Sub Committee on Fundamental Rights while the Chapter on Citizenship is reproduced from the present Constitution.

Read the full report below:

Expert Panel report tabled at the Constitutional Assembly on 11 January 2019 by Ada Derana on Scribd