Showery condition to enhance in several provinces

Prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance from today (12) in Eastern, Uva, Central, Southern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Heavy falls above 100mm can be expected at some places particularly in the Uva, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Mathara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.