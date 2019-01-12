Schools in North to remain closed on Monday

January 12, 2019   01:14 pm

The Northern Province Governor’s Office announced that Monday (Jan. 14) has been declared as a holiday for schools in the Northern Province.

The decision has been taken in view of the Thai Pongal festival which falls on Tuesday (15), the Governor’s Office said.

The statement said that school will be held on another date in the weekend instead.

Meanwhile the National Youth Services Council has decided to hold the 2019 Youth Thai Pongal Festival at Thambalagamuwa, Trincomalee on January 18-19.

 

