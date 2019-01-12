Son kills father with a flower pot

A 56-year-old man has been murdered by his own son over a personal at Pahala Beragama in Ambalanthota.

Police said that the victim had been hit on the head with a ‘flower pot’ and that he succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Hambantota Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 56-year-old resident of Pahala Beragama.

The suspect had reportedly also assaulted his mother who had attempted to intervene during the attack. He has also allegedly chopped off her hair.

The murder suspect, a 35-year-old man, has fled the area while Ambalanthota Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend him.

 

