IGP summoned to Govt Analysts Dept. over VIP assassination plot

January 12, 2019   02:30 pm

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara has been summoned to the Government Analyst’s Department with regard to the alleged VIP assassination plan.

Accordingly, IGP Jayasundara has been informed to be present at the department on Monday (Jan 14) at 9.30 am.

Reportedly, this is the first time that the Inspector General of Police has been called in to the Government Analyst’s Department.

Director General of the Government Analyst’s Department, Ariyananda Welianga, stated that the IGP is summoned to inspect whether his voice can be heard in the voice recordings produced by Namal Kumara with regard to the assassination allegations. Department will be obtaining voice samples of the IGP for this purpose, he further said.

The Director (Operations) of the Anti-Corruption Force, Namal Kumara, on September 2018, had uncovered the alleged telephone conversations between himself and DIG of the Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) Nalaka de Silva, regarding a conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.

