Several injured in massive brawl at movie theatre

Several persons were injured after a clash had broken out among a large group of youths during the purchase of tickets at a movie theatre in Vavuniya.

Ada Derana reporter said that the brawl occurred while a large number of youths had gathered and were standing in line to purchase tickets for the first showing of popular South Indian actor Ajith Kumar’s new movie “Viswasam”.

An arguments pertaining to the sale of movie tickets had reportedly led to the clash while residents in the area say that at least two youths were injured in the incident at Wasanthi Theatre in Vavuniya last night.

Ada Derana reporter said that the movie theatre had been packed last night owing to the fact that a large number youths, who are fans of the Indian actor, had attempted to purchase tickets for the movie’s first showing.