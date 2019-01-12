No final decision yet on presidential candidate - Dinesh

-

UPFA MP Dinesh Gunawardena says that a final decision has not been taken yet with regard to the next presidential candidate.

Responding to questions from reporters following an event in Kosgama, he said that different parties have different opinions and that all party leaders have repeatedly said that everyone will sit down and decide on the matter.

Anyone can express what they want, but no final decision has been reached so far, he said when asked about the statements made by certain SLFP members that President Maithripala Sirisena will be the next presidential candidate.

“There is no need to panic over this, we will somehow enter the race and defeat the UNP candidate. That is the only objective,” Gunawardena said.

When pressed further as to whether a candidate has been named, he said that a candidate will be named in the future and that for now it is Mahinda Rajapaksa.

