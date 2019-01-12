Unexpected SLFP and SLPP leaders will join UNP at polls - Akila

January 12, 2019   10:16 pm

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that several leaders of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) as well as the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), that no one expects, will be stand with the United National Party (UNP) at the next national election.

He said that the presidential poll is the most favorable election for the UNP and that they can win the voter base of the entire country at any time in a presidential election.

Speaking at a party event held in Mahawa, he said that the UNP will definitely win the next presidential election and that supporters should have no doubt regarding that.

UNP MPs Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka and Palitha Range Bandara also participated in the event.

