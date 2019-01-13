Country doesnt need a new Constitution Asgiri Chapter Anunayake Thero
January 13, 2019 09:29 am
The country does not need a new Constitution, however, a Constitutional amendment for the sake of a new electoral system is enough, says Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero.
Dhammadassi Thero made this comment during a visit paid by the Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Professor G.L. Peiris.
He further stated that it is desirable to opt for either a Provincial Council election or a General Election.
Ven. Dhammadassi Thero also commented on certain Articles that are said to be included in the proposed new Constitution.