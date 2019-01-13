Will discuss with Maha Sangha to improve Buddhism - PM

January 13, 2019   09:55 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that he will conduct discussions with the Maha Sangha with regard to the improvement of Buddhism.

Prime Minister mentioned this following his visit to the Chief Prelate of Kotte Sri Kalyani Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha, Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero.

He stated that he informed the Thero of the activities planned by the Education, Cultural and Buddha Sasana Ministries on improving Buddhism within the country.

According to the Prime Minister, the Theo gave his blessings to work forward by creating a friendly harmony between the different ethnicities in the country.

